It was a slow opening night offensively for the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm as they were held scoreless by Henderson County in a 6-0 loss in Mortons Gap on Monday.
The season opener also marked the first game for Ben Lutz as the Lady Storm head coach.
“There’s definitely some things we need to improve on,” Lutz said. “But overall, I’m proud of the effort they showed. I told them beforehand that I wasn’t going to coach their effort. They gave it their all, and I can’t really ask for anything else for the first game of the season.”
The Lady Storm had a tough test in Henderson County, who lost to Madisonville North Hopkins in last year’s 2nd Region Championship on penalty kicks.
“(Monday) was really the first time I saw us play 11-on-11,” Lutz said. “Both of our scrimmages got canceled due to COVID. Obviously, Henderson has a really good team over there, and I wanted a good challenge for us to open the season. I want to get us back to the region tournament, and to do that you have to beat good teams. Scheduling the good teams this early allows us to see what we need to work on in order to be successful.”
One positive Lutz saw was the resilience in the back line along with goalkeeper Kire Peyton making nine saves.
“Kire had some great saves in goal for us,” Lutz said. “There was one or two shots that she couldn’t really do anything with, but otherwise I thought she did great. Some people are trying some new positions and in the second half. I was just trying to throw something against the wall and see if it sticks.”
Central will have a couple of days to rest and practice before they hit the road for a 7 p.m. tilt at Crittenden County on Thursday.
