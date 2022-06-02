The Madisonville Soccer Club, located on the back soccer fields at the Hopkins County YAA, will be holding signups for youth travel soccer leagues for the rest of June, while the deadline to register for the boys select travel teams is coming up this weekend.
Registration is currently open for Boy’s Select Travel Teams for birth years 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Registration closes June 5 with tryouts starting June 9 and 10.
Registration will be open now through July 8 for Recreational and Academy leagues.
The Boys Rec. Travel team birth years are: 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014
The Girls Rec. Travel team birth years are: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014
Youth Coed Academy for birth years are: 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
Parents can register online at: https://madisonvilleyouthsoccer.demosphere-secure.com
