It was an eventful weekend for the Madisonville North Hopkins soccer teams as the guys picked up a win in two contests in the Colonel Classic at Henderson while the ladies won at Daviess County.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 4, Daviess County 3: The Lady Maroons went into halftime down 3-1, but keeper Shelby Chandler pitched the second half shutout to keep her squad in the game on top of Camryn LaGrange scoring all four goals for North. LaGrange made her return to the pitch on Saturday after sitting out two games due to knee discomfort.
Lillie Carmen and Raelynn Blannford recorded assists in the win while Chandler made eight saves in goal.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Evansville Reitz 1: The Maroons started out the day in Henderson with a win over a program from just across the Ohio River. Logan Terry and Eli Redpath each scored two goals and Ivan Juarez found the back of the net once for North.
Cooper 4, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: It was a different story in the nightcap as North failed to score a goal in the match. Will Sampson and Ethan Peyton each made four saves while giving up a pair of goals in their respective halves.
Volleyball
Paducah Tilghman 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central was eliminated from the 2A Sectional at Trigg County on Saturday via a sweep to the Blue Tornado (25-9, 25-15, 25-7). Mallory Wagoner recorded three kills while Kaylee Evans led the team in assists with five.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.