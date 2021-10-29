A few soccer players from Madisonville North Hopkins received All-State honors on Wednesday.
Most notably Lady Maroon senior Camryn LaGrange was named first team All-State for the girls. She finished the season seventh in the state in scoring with 47 goals and she was tied for first in assists with 32.
For the guys, JJ Brown was named second team All-State while Logan Terry and Nojah Jimenez were honorable mention.
