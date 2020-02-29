Big M was led to a 7th District championship Friday night by two of the biggest standouts in western Kentucky high school basketball. Seniors K’suan Casey and Kenny White combined for 45 points in North’s 88-58 romp over Caldwell County in front of the home crowd.
Casey, coming off a career-high 34 points two nights earlier, racked up 24 points and White finished with 21 for the No. 3 Maroons.
“It was a really good tournament for me,” Casey said. “I’m thankful for my teammates going out hard every night. This is just the beginning, we’ve got the regional tournament coming up, and hopefully we’re going all the way to state.”
North head coach Matt Beshear was out sick on Friday, but assistant coach Trevor Rye stepped up as acting head coach for the Maroons.
“The boys were locked in tonight,” Rye said. “They wanted to take care of business on their home court.”
North got off to a 10-5 lead in the first 3:30 of the game and went up 25-11 at the end of the first quarter, capped off by a White slam.
Caldwell responded in the early going of the second quarter as the Tigers went on a 13-9 run to close the gap to 36-24 with 2:35 until halftime. In the closing seconds of the first half, White rattled the glass with a huge block on Caldwell’s basket, and Marquise Parker finished with a layup on the other end to give North a 42-31 lead going into the break.
The Maroons extended their lead to 20 points with less than two minutes remaining in the third. During that stretch for North, Casey committed his third foul and Zach Tow subbed in for the big man with Jordan Vaughn out with a sprained ankle he suffered on Tuesday.
The Maroons showed a little flair in the final minute of the third with Danye Frazier passing it to Deljuan Johnson behind the back and Johnson finishing with a layup. Later, White took flight from the volleyball line in the key for a dunk that brought the Maroon fans to their feet. North ended the third quarter up 62-38.
White didn’t stop in the fourth with two more dunks with some help from Parker in the opening minute of the fourth.
“We had a great crowd tonight,” White said. “We had to bring some energy and give the crowd what they wanted.”
With six minutes remaining, Casey got into foul trouble, committing his fourth foul and Tow came back in for him. Casey got back into the game with five minutes left and North leading 69-45.
Parker also got into double figures with 13 points for the game.
After the game, the All-7th District boys team was announced. White, Casey, Parker, Johnson and Keshawn Stone represented North. Sam Almon, John Miller and Blasin Moore represented Central and Dawson’s Skylar Clark and Landon Pace were named to the boys team. The girls All-7th District Team was announced Tuesday with North’s Kara Franklin, Courtney Peyton, Lindsey Peyton and Camryn LaGrange, Central’s Keli Reynolds, Emilie Jones and Madison Grigg and Dawson’s Denisha Randolph and Brooklyn Clark making the cut.
The Maroons will play in the 2nd Region Tournament at Hopkinsville on Monday. An opponent will be determined today.
