Five errors led to Madisonville North Hopkins’ third straight loss as they fell to Todd County Central, 8-2, in Elkton on Monday afternoon.
“What we’ve got to understand is that we’ve got to stay mentally focused,” North head coach Alan Hall said. “Today was one of those days where we weren’t ready to come out and play. After the second inning, the wheels fell off.”
Hall said the Maroon pitching was a highlight with Parker Mathis taking the start, going three innings and giving up four runs — three of them earned — on four hits. He walked six and struck out six. Ethan Taylor came in relief to pitch the final three innings — giving up one earned run on two hits, striking out four and walking two batters.
“Parker was pitching well,” Hall said. “We just couldn’t follow him up with our sticks today. With our batting, we just need to get it rolling. We know our problems, we just need to stay mentally in the game.”
The offensive highlight for North was Collin Crook, who went 2-for-4 including an RBI double in the first inning. Crook almost had a third hit in the seventh, but he was robbed by the Rebel’s centerfielder.
“Crook had a good day at the plate,” Hall said. “We need to have everyone play the way he did (Monday). They need to be aggressive at the plate and put the ball in play.”
After Crook’s RBI in the top of the first to get North (0-3) out in front, Todd County (4-1) responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Mathis tried to help his own cause with an RBI groundout in the second inning to put North back out in front by a score of 2-1.
The Rebels got the lead back in the bottom of the second and didn’t look back scoring three runs in the second to go up 4-2 and added on to pad their lead and earn the victory at home.
Madisonville will be back at Elmer Kelley Stadium at 5:30 p.m. today as they hope to get in the win column against Russellville.
