Hopkins County Central opened the 2023 season on Friday night against Caldwell County, impressive a packed home crowd by knocking off the Tigers 20-14.
“I’m very proud of our guys for continuing to play hard and not get down when things didn’t go our way,” Central’s Head Coach Chris Manning said. “They kept their heads up and played hard. Defense played well and kept the game close enough, until the offense got things going. I am very proud of our coaching staff and players. Good win, but now we have to go back to work, Fort Campbell next week.”
The Tigers took an early lead in the contest, jumping out in front 7-6 in the opening quarter. After a scoreless second period, they extended their lead with a third quarter touchdown to head into the final box up 14-6.
The Storm rallied late, going on a 14-0 run to claim victory from the jaws of defeat.
Central’s leading rushers of the night, Logan Rodgers with 37 yards, Isac Earl with 39 yards and Calil McNary with 36 yards.
Central’s top receivers of the night, Konnor Harrison with 41 yards and one touchdown. Isaac Manning with 31 yards, Logan Rodgers with 16 yards, Jeremiah Groves with 25 yards and Calil McNary with 20 yards.
Sylas Gunn was 3/13 passing with 72 yards. Isac Earl completed 4/8 with 61 yards.
Central will head to Fort Campbell Friday, kick off at 7p.m.
