Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 71, Lyon County 64: Deljuan Johnson went above and beyond on Monday night as he led the Maroon offense with 27 points, well over his average of 9.9 per game average. Kenny White ended his night with 14 points and Ksuan Casey recorded 11 points in his return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game because of illness.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 54, McLean County 41: North (18-1) was able to shake off the loss to Henderson County over the weekend as they were back to their winning ways on Monday. Courtney Peyton led the way with 20 points, while Camryn LaGrange had 16 and Lindsey Peyton recorded 11 in the win.
Henderson County 64, Hopkins County Central 24: Central couldn’t get anything going offensively as the Lady Colonels cruised to the 40-point victory. Emilie Jones was the only Lady Storm player to hit double digits with 12 points in the loss.
Swimming and Diving
Hopkins County Central at Ohio County: The Lady Storm won the girls meet with a team score of 296 to Butler County’s 210 and host Ohio County’s 148. Madison Gallimore won the 200-yard freestyle and came in third in the 100-yard backstroke. Mallory Rodgers and Andrea Knowles were first and second respectively in the 500-yard freestyle. As for the boys, the Storm finished third with seventh-grader Brody Duncan recording a second place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Central will be back in the water Thursday at the Hopkins County YMCA as they take on Madisonville North Hopkins, Apollo and Henderson County.
