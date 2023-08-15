The annual alumni volleyball game between Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central brought out 14 players this weekend, with the former Lady Maroons ultimately claiming victory.
“It was fun but I think next year we will try to do a better job of promoting the alumni game,” Central Volleyball Coach Greg Wagoner said.
According to North Volleyball Coach/Alumni Game Coordinator, Sarah Sutton, it was a fun, friendly event between the two schools.
North won, best out of three. The Lady Maroons won the first match 25-23, Central won the second 25-21 and Madisonville took the final match 25-16 for the win..
“There is a trophy that floats between schools,” Sutton said. “North will hold the trophy until the game next year.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.