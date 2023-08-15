ALUMNI VB

Alumni from North and Central competed in their annual alumni volleyball game, North won two out of the three games giving them bragging rights and ownership of the trophy until next year’s game.

 Photo submitted

The annual alumni volleyball game between Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central brought out 14 players this weekend, with the former Lady Maroons ultimately claiming victory.

“It was fun but I think next year we will try to do a better job of promoting the alumni game,” Central Volleyball Coach Greg Wagoner said.

