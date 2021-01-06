After winning by a big margin on Monday, Hopkins County Central got the favor returned in their home opener on Tuesday in a 79-30 setback to Webster County.
Just 24 hours after their first contest, the Lady Storm had a tough test with a heavy favorite for the 2nd Region in the Lady Trojans.
“We knew coming into it that it was going to be an uphill battle,” said first-year head coach Phillip Cotton. “Our whole key was if we could handle their pressure, we could make a game out of it, but we couldn’t handle it. We knew Webster was a different animal, and we had a lot of confidence coming off of last night. But Webster is a good team, and they’re coached well.”
Both teams were able to keep it tight in the early going, but Webster got out to a 17-7 lead going into the second quarter and didn’t look back.
Midway through the second quarter, the Lady Storm were looking up at a 32-8 Webster lead.
“Coming off of our game (Monday), we weren’t used to their pressure,” Central senior Madison Grigg said. “That’s our main problem right there. We were in the right places, but we couldn’t execute.”
Webster went into halftime with a 41-19 edge, with only 12 of Central’s points coming from the field in the first half.
Things went from bad to worse for the Lady Storm as they suffered turnover after turnover in the third quarter, allowing Webster to extend their lead to 70-22 going into the fourth quarter with the running clock enforced.
“We didn’t execute in the third,” Cotton said. “We thought we were ready for Webster’s pressure but we just weren’t.”
The Lady Trojans ran out the clock to seal the road victory in Morton’s Gap.
Grigg was the leading scorer for the Lady Storm on Tuesday with nine points to her credit.
Central will be back home on Thursday when they host Calloway County.
“We’re going to put this game behind us,” Cotton said. “The kids are still adjusting to my style, and I’m still adjusting to the high school level. It’s a learning experience right now, but I think we’ll still have a great season.”
Game time for Thursday is slated for 6:30 p.m.
