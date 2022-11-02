Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons boys Soccer Coach Christakis Agisilaou was named the Large School Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association earlier this week.
Each Coach in the State has one vote they can cast for one of their peers, who is ultimately named as the winner of the award. Agisilaou says he was surprised to learn he had won.”I had coaches I’m close to texting me letting me know I had their vote but it was really shocking to me when it was announced,” he said. “I was so happy I ran to my wife screaming ‘I was just named coach of the year’.”
In the five years he has been head coach of the Maroons, Agisilaou’s teams have a combined 83-18-9 record, including five consecutive district championships and two regional titles.
”I’ve set goals in my life and for me to get this one means I’m doing something right,” Agisilaou said. “I am beyond honored to be named Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coach Of The Year. This truly feels like a childhood dream that I never imagined. I know my mom is looking down on me with a smile. Thank you to all those who made this possible for me. Go Maroons!”
This year the Maroons had a 21-6 record and made it to the second round of the KHSAA state soccer tournament, falling 1-0 to state runner-up St. Xavier.
An Owensboro-native, Agisilaou was a standout soccer player at Owensboro High School before playing at Kentucky Wesleyan College. After graduating college in 2015, he went on to play soccer professionally for several years, including a term with Olympiakos B Team in Greece.
Agisilaou has been head coach of Madisonville since 2018.
