Maroons Soccer

Maroons Boys Head Soccer Coach Christakis Agisilaou was named 2022 KHSAA Coach of the year by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association Awards

Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons boys Soccer Coach Christakis Agisilaou was named the Large School Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association earlier this week.

Each Coach in the State has one vote they can cast for one of their peers, who is ultimately named as the winner of the award. Agisilaou says he was surprised to learn he had won.”I had coaches I’m close to texting me letting me know I had their vote but it was really shocking to me when it was announced,” he said. “I was so happy I ran to my wife screaming ‘I was just named coach of the year’.”

