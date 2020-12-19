The Lady Hot Shots 9- and 10-year-old youth basketball team dropped their first and only game of the season as they wrapped up play up this week with a 9-1 record.
“We were down in the first game 16-6,” head coach David Basham said. “But then we started pressing in the second half but lost by one point, 29-28. The kids that beat us thought they beat the Los Angeles Lakers when they won.”
The Lady Hot Shots bounced back in the second game, winning the contest by a score of 35-17. Addie Menser scored 18 points in the first game, while Lily Coffman led the scoring in the second game with 10 points.
“I thought the girls were fabulous throughout our season,” Basham said. “They’re great ballplayers, and they want to be great high school players. They were fun to coach.”
The team will start a new season on Jan. 19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.