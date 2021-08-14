The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm moved to 2-1 on the season with an 8-3 win at Crittenden County on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the team found out that their match on Monday at Webster County was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns as the Lady Trojans are in quarantine. Unlike the COVID protocols for the KHSAA in 2020-21, COVID cancellations this season will result as a 1-0 forfeit.
At Crittenden, Priya Holmes recorded three goals and had an assist on the night, while Lillie Melton recorded a brace with two goals. Elissa Adams, Briley Littlepage and Taylor Posvic also found the back of the net for Central.
Goalkeeper Kire Peyton stopped six of nine shots fired her way.
The next scheduled game for Central is Tuesday when they host a 5:30 p.m. tilt against Paducah Tilghman.
