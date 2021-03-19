Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Girls Basketball
7th District Championship at Caldwell County: Teams TBD- 6 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Todd County Central (Scrimmage)- 12 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
2nd Region Tournament at Multiple Sites: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBD- 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at McCracken County- 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Girls Basketball
2nd Region Tournament at Multiple Sites: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Basketball
2nd Region semi-final 1: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McLean County 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
2nd Region semi-final 2: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson- 5:30 p.m.
