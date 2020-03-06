Local Sports
Tonight
Girls Basketball
2nd Region Semifinals: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County at Christian County- 6 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Basketball
2nd Region Finals: Teams TBD at Christian County- 6 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, March 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn- FS2 2:30 a.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Western at Port Adelaide- FS2 11 p.m.
Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast- 2 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix- FS1 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix- FS1 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix- FS1 4 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix- FS1 4:30 p.m.
ARCA: From Phoenix- FS1 6 p.m.
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Men’s 10km Sprint, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)- NBCSN 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Miami- ACCN 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Buffalo at Bowling Green- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Kent State at Akron- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina State- ACCN 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.- ESPNU- 7 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray State, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.- ESPNU 9:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas- CBSSN 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis- BTN 11 a.m.
SEC Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.- SECN 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis- BTN 1:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas- PAC-12N 1:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.- SECN 1:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas- PAC-12N 4 p.m.
SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi State, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.- SECN 5 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis- BTN 5:30 p.m.
SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis- BTN 8 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas- PAC-12N 8 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas- PAC-12N 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Big Ten Tournament: Notre Dame at Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Game 1- FS2 7 p.m.
CURLING
U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Italy, Men’s Play, Raleigh, N.C. (taped)- NBCSN 8 p.m.
U.S. Grand Prix: U.S. vs. Scotland, Mixed Doubles Play, Raleigh, N.C. (taped)- NBCSN 10 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha, Qatar- GOLF 1:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha, Qatar- GOLF 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.- GOLF 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.- GOLF 5 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha, Qatar- GOLF 3 a.m. (Saturday)
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.- ESPN 12 p.m.
Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix- MLBN 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at New Orleans- ESPN 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at LA Lakers- ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Detroit- NHLN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn- FS2 12:50 p.m.
SWIMMING
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Quarterfinals 1 & 2- TENNIS 6 a.m.
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA- TENNIS 10:30 a.m.
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4- TENNIS 7 p.m.
