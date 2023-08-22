Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer demolished North Hardin on Saturday, 6-1, improving their record to 4-2.
The two teams ended the first half tied-up a 1-1, but the Maroon offense exploded in the second half, booting in five unanswered goals to hand the Trojans their second loss of the young season.
Goals were scored by Rueben Lutz, a pair of goals and an assist by Eli Redpath and a hat trick and two assists by Logan Terry.
North’s goalie Hunter Gamblin allowed one goal, saving four.
North will play tonight, at home, against Ohio County starting at 7p.m.
