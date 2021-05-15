Oftentimes we forget about spring sports in columns as we usually concentrate on the team sports of football, basketball and baseball.
However, for Tonya Wells, tennis was one of her first loves in sports and an integral part of her life.
Wells is remembered by many as being a Madisonville North Hopkins Hall of Fame member. She was an outstanding basketball player at North before continuing her career at Western Kentucky University.
People forget, however, that Wells got her start as a tennis star. When Wells was in the fifth grade at Pride Elementary, she tried out for the North Hopkins High School tennis team under Coach Charlie Hoskins.
Hoskins required Wells to play matches against the older players and to challenge them. If she could beat them in a challenge, she got to move up the rankings on being seeded one through six.
Wells made a remarkable journey during her elementary school and middle school career, lettering in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 12th grades. When she was in sixth grade, she played in the regional tournament teamed up with Emily Brown (Taylor) in doubles. She was a two-time regional champ in her eighth and ninth grade years.
Winning the regional in those days was quite an accomplishment. Today the regional consists of schools from the 2nd Region.
During Wells’ era, the region tournament featured powerhouses such as Henderson and Madisonville but also included all of the 3rd Region schools, including the programs from Owensboro.
The regional was generally played at Moreland Park in Owensboro and was dominated by the Owensboro tennis players — who often played year-round. Wells had learned to play tennis on the courts of Madisonville but took lessons from an Owensboro tennis coach, Joan Ramey.
“Coach Ramey had us playing junior tennis at the Owensboro Tennis Barn where I met her daughter, Laura Ramey, who would later become my doubles partner,” Wells recalled.
Laura Ramey and Wells would play the circuit as doubles partners throughout the commonwealth and the southeast United States.
This individual doubles circuit really made Wells a dominant force in high school tennis and on the local tennis scene.
“There were tournaments everywhere in those days, and oftentimes my tournaments in Hopkins County were against adults so it was really fun to go on the circuit and play against players my own age,” Wells said.
The interesting part of the Wells’ tennis story is that greatness in basketball and an injury in basketball ended her tennis run.
Wells became a star on the hardwood, and in her freshman year in 1983, she led the North Hopkins girls basketball team to their last KHSAA State Tournament appearance after winning the 2nd Region.
Wells had hurt her knee during basketball and missed the tennis season her sophomore and junior seasons but did return at a lower level for her senior season in 1986.
“The knee injury and having surgeries in the spring after basketball plus going to the tryouts for basketball camps put a real damper on my tennis career,” Wells said.
Wells went on to play basketball at WKU, but unfortunately her knee injury shortchanged her career.
After her high school and undergraduate days, she went on to obtain a dental degree from the University of Louisville in 1993.
Wells later purchased a dental practice in Hopkinsville and practiced dentistry there from 1998 to 2015, but that was not the total end of her sports career.
Wells got her start in basketball coaching while still practicing dentistry. One person she met in Hopkinsville was boys basketball coach Terry Hayes, who offered her a job as an assistant for the boys team. Wells knew Hayes from her high school days, and he was also her dental patient.
Wells was also there during Hayes glory days. Their 2002 team, which featured Wells as an assistant coach, won the 2nd Region and made a great run at the boys KHSAA State Tournament.
Wells was working with the boys team when she was later offered the head coach position with the girls program.
“It was a challenge to take over the Hopkinsville girls as they had only won four games when I took over in the 2005-06 season,” Wells said.
Wells worked hard at developed a winning program at Hopkinsville, and in 2012 was rewarded by winning the regional championship, winning 32 games and earning the Lady Tigers their first and only trip to the girls state tournament.
Wells then retired after seven seasons as the Lady Tigers’ head basketball coach in 2012.
This did not stop Wells from being active on the sports scene as she is still a competitive golfer. Like many good athletes Wells’ first love may have been tennis, but as an adult, she has gravitated toward golf.
Wells continued to practice dentistry in Hopkinsville until 2015 when she retired.
Wells has now been spending her winters in Naples, Florida and lives in Clarksville.
You can catch up with Wells today not on the tennis court but on the golf course as she still has that competitive spirit that inspired her to be a tennis star long before she was known as a dentist, basketball coach, or outstanding golfer.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
