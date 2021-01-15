Just a few hours before the start of Thursday’s game between the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm and the Ohio County Lady Eagles, school officials cancelled the contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
Also late Thursday afternoon, it was announced by Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline that the boys basketball game between Central and Madisonville North Hopkins scheduled for tonight is also canceled due to a positive case within the Storm basketball program. Cline also confirmed that there was a positive case within the girls program at Central as well.
“The program will be temporarily inactive until the health department deems it available to restart,” Cline said. “We don’t have a definite quarantine end date at this point. We expect to get more information (today).
“As for the girls program, there was a positive case, but we don’t know how many people within the program were exposed to it. The health department is working on contact tracing at this time.”
With Friday’s contest a no go, the next scheduled game for the Maroons will be at 6 p.m. Saturday when they will host University Heights Academy.
