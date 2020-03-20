With the KHSAA boys and girls Sweet 16 tournaments in limbo, the association announced on Wednesday their refund options for fans who bought tickets for the entire tournaments or single session tickets.
The wording the KHSAA used caused some confusion over social media Wednesday evening as they said the tournaments were canceled, causing some to believe that the KHSAA decided to not play the tournaments at all.
The association clarified on their website and on social media accounts that the tournaments are in fact not called off and they are still looking for a makeup date. The explanation given by the association is that they had to use the word “canceled” in order for Ticketmaster to permit the refunds.
Madisonville North Hopkins was scheduled to play Warren Central on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
“The fact that the KHSAA hasn’t canceled still brings about hope that they are trying everything possible to reschedule the Sweet 16,” North head coach Matt Beshear said. “I know several coaches and players have written letters or sent emails to Commissioner (Julian) Tackett expressing their hope that we might still be able to play. Even if it’s at the end of May or possibly June.”
There are three options for season book ticket holders, or those who bought tickets for the entire tournament.
1. Donate the cost of the tickets to the KHSAA with a donation receipt requested.
2. Request a refund of a portion of the purchase and donate a portion to the KHSAA.
3. Request a full refund.
Those who purchased individual session tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. If tickets were purchased through member schools, refunds will be made once the school reopens. For those who purchased tickets at the Rupp Arena box office will receive a refund by visiting the Rupp Arena ticket window on or before May 1, 2020.
A full outline of ticket refunds is on the KHSAA website. Any further questions can be directed to the Lexington Center Ticket Office by calling 859-787-0915.
