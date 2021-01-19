Both basketball teams from Madisonville North Hopkins found themselves in the 2nd Region media basketball polls, which were released Saturday night.
The Maroons moved up to second in the poll after sitting in fourth last week. North had back-to-back home wins, coming from behind in the second half against Warren Central and University Heights to give them a 3-1 start to the season.
Lyon County took the top spot in the boys’ rankings after they won the 2nd Region All “A” Classic this past week.
In the girls’ poll, the Lady Maroons stay in fifth for the second straight week despite not playing a game this season following a two-week quarantine.
Hopkins County Central also received some votes, but fell short in making the poll with only 11 points.
Reigning 2nd Region Champion Henderson County unanimously took the top spot on the girls’ side as they got first place votes from all 13 media members who participated.
The polls are as followed — with ranking point totals and where teams were last week (first place votes in parenthesis):
Boys
1. Lyon County (11) - 128 points, last week: 1
2. Madisonville North Hopkins - 103 points, last week: 4
3. Christian County (1) - 91 points, last week: 2
4. Hopkinsville (1) - 79 points, last week: 5
5. University Heights - 78 points, last week: 3
6. Webster County - 75 points, last week: 6
7. Henderson County - 74 points, last week: 7
8. Crittenden County - 29 points, last week: 8
9. Caldwell County - 22 points, last week: Not Ranked
10. Trigg County - 20 points, last week: 9
Other teams receiving votes: Union County - 15 points
Girls
1. Henderson County (13) - 130 points, last week: 1
2. Webster County - 110 points, last week: 2
3. Crittenden County - 96 points, last week 4
4. Christian County - 83 points, last week: 3
5. Madisonville North Hopkins - 68 points, last week: 5
6. Hopkinsville - 59 points, last week: 6
7. Lyon County - 57 points, last week: 8
8. Union County - 45 points, last week: 7
9. Trigg County - 37 points, last week: 9
10. Caldwell County - 19 points, last week: 10
Other teams receiving votes: Hopkins County Central - 11 points
