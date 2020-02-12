Local Sports
Thursday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Caldwell County- 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, February 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Xavier at Butler- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall- FS1 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia- SECN 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State- BTN 6 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Southern Methodist- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech- ACCN 7 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern- BTN 8 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Houston at South Florida- ESPNU 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Western Carolina at Clemson- ACN 1:30 p.m.
Western Carolina at Clemson- ACCN 4 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia- GOLF 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee at Indiana- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
LA Lakers at Denver- ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Montreal at Boston- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles- NBCSN 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA- TENNIS 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.- TENNIS 6:30 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.