Local Sports

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Caldwell County- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.

Sports on TV

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, February 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Xavier at Butler- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall- FS1 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia- SECN 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State- BTN 6 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn- ESPN2 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Southern Methodist- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth- ESPNU 6 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech- ACCN 7 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova- FS1 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M- SECN 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern- BTN 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma- ESPN2 8 p.m.

Houston at South Florida- ESPNU 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Western Carolina at Clemson- ACN 1:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Clemson- ACCN 4 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia- GOLF 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Milwaukee at Indiana- ESPN 6:30 p.m.

LA Lakers at Denver- ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Montreal at Boston- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles- NBCSN 9 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA- TENNIS 4 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.

ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y.- TENNIS 6:30 p.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Thursday)

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)

