Richard Burkard/The Messenger
Madison Paris of Madisonville North Hopkins was one of two divers to gain points Thursday night at the Larry Nofsinger Invitational high school swim meet. Coach Kent Waide says the event at the Hopkins County Family YMCA ended with North's girls on top with 125 points. Marshall County followed with 52, Hopkins County Central finished with 26 points, while Crittenden County tallied 11. North's boys finished first with 139 points, followed by Marshall County with 50 and Central with 4.
