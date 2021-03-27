Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Girls Basketball
2nd Region Semi-Final 2 at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
2nd Region Final at Madisonville North Hopkins: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. University Heights Academy- 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at Greenwood Invitational
Monday
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central- 5:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
2nd Region Final at Hopkins County Central: Teams TBD- 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McCracken County- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central
Thursday
Baseball
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County
Friday
Baseball
Kentucky 2A Sectional: Hopkins County Central at Paducah Tilghman- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County- 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.