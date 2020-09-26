Hopkins County Central (0-3) was firing on all cylinders to start the game but ran out of gas in the second quarter in a 58-34 setback at McLean County Friday night.
The Storm offense struggled as they only managed to get 18 first downs compared to McLean’s 23. Senior quarterback Adrian Stringer threw for 208 yards with four touchdowns and went 18 for 40 in the air.
“It was us being mental,” Stringer said. “We have guys who play on both sides of the ball, and they know they play on both sides so we gotta have our heads and go.”
Central got off to a fast start with Stringer throwing an eight-yard pass to Tanner Edwards to put the Storm on the board 8-0 with 5:25 to go in the first.
After McLean responded with a TD of their own to tie it up 8-8, Stringer found little brother Christian Stringer from 22 yards out and he was able to keep his toes in bounds to put the Storm up 14-8 at the start of the second quarter.
“I have to give credit to my offensive line and to my receivers for getting open tonight,” Stringer said. “Not every ball I threw was perfect, but they went out and made plays.”
The Storm offense started to struggle in the second quarter, ending back-to-back drives with a punt and a turnover on downs — both resulting in Cougar TD’s to put the home team up 30-14 with two minutes until halftime.
“I felt like we executed well in the first and second quarters,” Storm head coach William Manning said. “Had a couple of penalties that cost us and set us back, and I think we didn’t execute and get out of that phase from the penalties. I told them that this is a 48 minute game. We just got to play hard and it’s all coming together, it’s just a work in progress.”
Then Logan Rodgers returned the kickoff 95 yards to make the score 30-20 Cougars.
“Coach Manning got us in the huddle before the kickoff and he said to move up because they’re kicking it short and he said, ‘Logan get the ball and take it to the house,’ ” Rodgers said. “I had an amazing blocking up front, so I just followed them and I got a good touchdown out of it.”
The excitement was short-lived for Storm fans as McLean was able to put up one more score to go into the locker room with a 38-20 lead.
After the Cougars scored on their first drive of the second half, it was another Stringer-to-Stringer touchdown from 19-yards out for Central to make the score 46-26 with 3:41 to go in the third. McLean was able to pick up one more score to go up 52-26 Cougars going into the fourth quarter.
Central wasn’t going to give up so easily in the fourth as Stringer connected with Edwards from 11 yards out to make it 52-34 McLean with 9:23 to go. McLean was able to put one more score on the board and run out the clock to take the win over the Storm.
Next week, Central will go to Madisonville North Hopkins to take on their cross-town rival, who took this week off after their game was canceled on Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re going to get into the film room (Saturday) and see what they do,” Manning said. “They’re a well coached team, coach Jay Burgett does a good job up there at North. It’s no easy task, but it’s another game and another team and we got to play 48 minutes against them.”
Kickoff at North is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.
