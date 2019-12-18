The Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball team was cruising to a crosstown rivalry win Tuesday night as they led the Hopkins Central Storm, 56-31, at the end of three periods.
The game went past The Messenger's deadline.
A final score will be posted to the paper's website.
North calmed the packed home gym from the opening tip, leading the first quarter 26-7.
The opening eight minutes of play featured numerous transition dunks from the high-flying Maroons.
While rivalry games tend to be tight, intense affairs, the Maroons made sure none of that was present Tuesday night.
Behind some pressure defense that forced constant turnovers that led to some easy scored, Madisonville appeared poised to keep their perfect start to the season in place.
The same trend continued in the second quarter, with North never letting their foot off the pedal as the team opened up a 30-point lead at the break.
The second half was more of the same as North opened up the third on a 7-0 run.
After just three minutes, Maroon coach Matt Beshear took out all his starters to close out the game.
Central took advantage of North's bench players and made the scoreline more respectful with the match sitting at 56-31 at the end of the third quarter.
