The impacts of COVID-19 are never-ending. Lives lost, businesses shutdown and families separated.
In the sports world, COVID-19 continues to have a lasting impact from the players to the fans and everyone in between.
For Madisonville North graduate and University of Kentucky softball standout Mallory Peyton, the 2020 softball season appeared to be one for the record books both for her personally — but also for the Lady Wildcats.
Then the world — and the sports world — came to a screeching halt as the pandemic hit.
But there’s new sense of excitement for Peyton — a member of the 2017 KHSAA State Champion Lady Maroons squad.
“It was a tremendous feeling to be back on the field and playing games again last weekend,” Peyton said. “I missed the long bus rides and traveling with my teammates. It was definitely something I took for granted before the pandemic, and we’re happy to be able to travel and play softball games again.”
Last season, UK was 20-4 with Peyton on pace for the best year of her college career as a junior for the Wildcats. At the time of the shutdown, Peyton had hit a team-leading 11 home runs while sporting a .375 batting average and a slugging percentage of .970.
“We were hit pretty hard initially with the news that the season was cancelled last year,” Peyton said. “Especially for the seniors because we didn’t know at the time if they would get another year of eligibility or if their careers were done right then and there. It was kind of a blessing that we ended the season on the note that we did and we’re grateful that we’re continuing the success we had last season going into this season.”
Peyton said that everyone who played last year received an extra year of athletic eligibility, but personally, she’s choosing not to play that extra year for the time being so she can attend optometry school and become a doctor.
“When we found out our season was done, the coaches thought the best thing to do was to send us home to be with family,” she said. “But I decided to stay on campus to finish classes for the semester and went home for the summer. We were given at-home workouts, and we did little competitions over the summer so we could stay in touch while we were isolated. My Dad and I have a building where I can go and hit some balls, and we’d either go to North or the YAA fields for me to get some fielding in and hit on the field.”
Through the first weekend of the 2021 season, UK is 3-0 following a three-game sweep over Samford (Alabama). Peyton went 4-for-10 in the series, including two homers.
The SEC is a very competitive conference in many sports with softball no exception. Being in the same conference, Peyton does get to face her former teammate Kaylee Tow at Alabama a couple times a season.
“I talk to Kaylee quite a bit,” Peyton said. “We joke around about playing each other, but we’re always supportive in what we do. Whenever she gets named SEC player of the week, I’m always one of the first people to congratulate her, and she gives me support back.
“Both Kaylee and I also keep in touch with our former teammates from Madisonville,” Peyton said. “I try to stay on top of who’s doing good, who’s not doing good with their teams. We’re all very supportive to each other and we all share those memories of the state championship we won together.”
UK is scheduled to play a three-game set against the Crimson Tide at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington March 26-28. For their next game, they have a doubleheader today at UNC Greensboro, which fans who want to catch Peyton in action today can watch with an ESPN+ subscription.
