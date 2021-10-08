Madisonville North Hopkins will be hosting a district rivalry tonight as Logan County will come into Maroon Stadium. Both of these teams have a little history as their last meeting in the 2019 postseason ended in an altercation on the field between players, coaches and fans.
“We’ve always had a good rivalry with Logan,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “Our record with them is pretty split over the years and we know what we’re getting into when we play them. It’s going to be a little different this time around without Jay Burgett on the sidelines anymore, but regardless, our guys know that it’s a district rival coming into our house.
“Logan has a big physical team,” Price continued. “They also like to run the ball, but our speed should be a huge advantage for us.”
North’s roster has been banged up recently with injuries and COVID-19 quarantines, but Price said that some of those players should be back in uniform tonight.
“We’re hoping to get Chris Price Jr. and Lajuan McAdoo back in the backfield,” Price said. “Trevonn Foster just out of quarantine after contact exposure to COVID so we should have a few guys back this week.”
So far in district play, North has suffered two losses to Calloway County and Hopkinsville and a win tonight would help them in the chase for a playoff spot.
“Getting a win here would be huge for us to get into the playoffs,” Price said. “Obviously there’s one more district game against Hopkins Central after this one, but the way we see it, our playoffs have already started.”
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m. at North.
