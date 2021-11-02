The KHSAA State cross country meet was held this past weekend at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris with runners from Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central braving the muddy conditions.
For North in Class 3A, Drew Burdin led the guys as he finished 38th at 17:53.65. Lucas Offutt made the top-50 in 49th with a time of 18:00.65. Overall, North finished 10th as a team with Conner High School coming out on top and St. Xavier’s Sami Hattab (16:32.29) won the individual title.
On the girls side, Joy Alexander was the only Lady Maroon to break the top-100 with a 56th place finish clocking in at 21:14.87. The girls finished 30th as a team as Assumption won the team championship and Madison Central’s Ciara O’Shea (18:25.42) was the individual winner.
Central only had one runner make the trip for the Class 2A boys race as Brendan Harper finished 131st at 19:32.80. Bell County’s Caden Miracle crossed the line first at 16:09.67.
