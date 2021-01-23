Hopkins County Central had the chance to stay in the ballgame late in the second half, but turnovers and fouls — including two technicals against the Lady Storm — proved costly in a 66-50 defeat to Ohio County Friday night.
“Like a lot of games we’ve played, we play a few minutes of each quarter executing and doing what we’re supposed to be doing, but then we the second half of the quarter, we get back into old habits,” Central’s head coach Phillip Cotton said. “That’s how we keep losing quarters and getting into deficits we can’t overcome.”
Friday night’s contest was the second of a stretch of three games in three days for Central (2-5). The Lady Storm’s two leading scorers in Briana Fritz and Madison Grigg have taken the brunt of the physical play the past two games. They’ll finish out the week at home with their cross-town rival Madisonville North Hopkins coming in this afternoon.
“I’m a little concerned with their health playing three straight games,” Cotton said. “But they’re high school kids, they’re tough and they have their arch rivals coming in. They’re wanting to compete. They’ll be fine.”
Fritz led the scoring for Central on Friday with 17 points and made seven of 12 from the charity stripe.
“My free throws have gotten better,” Fritz said. “But I need to work on making more than I have been making.”
Grigg was also in double figures with 14 points.
Ohio County (3-1) took the lead early with a 13-5 run in the first 3:10 of play, but Central was able to close the gap to 16-11 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Storm were able to tie it up at 16, capped off by a bucket from Mercy Sutton, but the train started to derail when the Lady Eagles went on a 10-0 run to make it 26-16, causing Cotton to call a timeout with 2:41 remaining before halftime.
Things went from bad to worse for Central as turnovers continued to plague the Lady Storm. A technical foul issued against Cotton with just eight seconds remaining before the break put Ohio County at the line and pushed the lead to 34-20 at the intermission.
Almost four minutes into the third quarter, a second technical was handed out to Central — this time to Emile Jones during live play. After the free throws were converted, the Lady Eagles led 50-29.
Less than a minute to go in the third, Fritz went down hard and she was trying to catch her breath on the bench as Ohio County went into the fourth quarter with a 53-34 lead. Fritz eventually subbed back in during the fourth quarter.
“We’re staying in shape for these tough games,” Fritz said. “We’re getting in the gym early, stretching and not going too hard in practice so we can keep our bodies healthy and everything right.”
Ohio County was able to hold on and secure the victory in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to keep our turnovers down (today),” Fritz said. “We also have to handle the ball better than we have been and make smarter choices with it.”
Today’s game with the Lady Maroons is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in Mortons Gap.
Hopkins County Central (2-5) — 11 9 14 16 — 50
Fritz 17; Grigg 14; Jones 7; Sutton 6; Keri Reynolds 3; Keli Reynolds 3
Ohio County (3-1) — 16 18 19 13 — 66
Vanover 21; K. Kennedy 16; Bullock 14; Embry 7; C. Kennedy 5; Gadds 3
