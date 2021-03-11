The Dawson Springs Lady Panthers picked up another win this past week as they won two of their last six games. Over on the guys side, they finish the season with a goose egg in the win column as the Panthers will get ready for the 7th District Tournament on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 63, Community Christian (Paducah) 50: Four Lady Panthers hit double figures on Thursday in Paducah with Abby Ward leading the team scoring 18 points. Gracie Harper was right behind her with 16 points while Macy Drennan had 13 and Madelyn Huddleston recorded 10 points.
Ballard Memorial 70, Dawson Springs 61: Ward exploded for 32 points despite the loss at home Saturday. Harper had 12 points and Drennan ended her game with 10 points.
Lyon County 72, Dawson Springs 35: Harper led the team in points with 15 on Monday and Ward recorded 10 points as Dawson hosted the fifth best team in the region. The Lady Panthers made it a one-possession game at the end of the first, but the Lady Lyons were able to pull away in the second quarter and cruised through the second half for the win.
Livingston Central 57, Dawson Springs 42: The Lady Panthers’ losing streak extended to three games on Tuesday as they fell to the Lady Cardinals at home. Dawson is currently 2-13 for the year. They have one more game in the regular season Friday night at Trigg County before they face Hopkins County Central next Thursday at Caldwell County for the 7th District Tournament.
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central 79, Dawson Springs 66: Landon Pace and Logan McKnight ended their final high school home game with 20 points and 14 respectively. Dilyn Skinner also had 14 points and Rett Nieters had 11 points.
McLean County 72, Dawson Springs 48: Skinner and Nieters combined for 30 points with 18 and 12 respectively in Dawson’s loss on the road on Saturday.
Ballard Memorial 67, Dawson Springs 59: Dawson finished the regular season 0-15, their worst season since 2009-10 when the Panthers went 1-24. They have lost 16 straight going back to last year’s 7th District Tournament loss to Madisonville in the first round. Dawson will face the Maroons on Monday at Caldwell County for the 2021 7th District Tournament.
