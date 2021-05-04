With rainy weather hitting the area over the weekend and more in the firecast for last night, all three athletic programs in Hopkins County canceled all competitions that were scheduled for Monday evening.
Madisonville North Hopkins baseball was scheduled to host Daviess County while the girls were travleing to Owensboro Catholic.
Meanwhile for Central, their baseball team was hosting Livingston Central while the Lady Storm were scheduled to travel to St. Mary’s.
Dawson Springs also canceled their games Monday afternoon. Both baseball and softball were going to be home with the Panthers taking on Crittenden County while the Lady Panthers were going to play Webster County.
As of late Monday afternoon, Tuesday’s games will go on as scheduled.
Boys’ TennisMadisonville North Hopkins 6, Caldwell County 3: The Maroon tennis program faced a tough Caldwell County squad on Friday. Caldwell County has only lost twice this season, both coming at the hands of the Maroons.
Josh Plain had a marathon match in singles lasting almost four hours. Coach Bryan Fazenbaker’s number one guy came out on top in three sets — 7-5, 6-7, 10-8.
Tony Popescu, Aidan Brummer, Tate Young and Kael Knight also picked up wins in their singles matches.
The duo of soccer players in Knight and Young picked up the only win in doubles for the Maroons with an 8-1 victory..
Baseball
Warren East 9, Madisonville North Hopkins 3: Madisonville traveled to Bowling Green on Saturday and the Maroons were handed their third loss in the past four games.
North didn’t plate a run until the fourth inning, but by then it was too little too late. Parker Mathis and Ethan Taylor drove in the only RBI’s for the Maroons.
On the mound, starting pitcher Eric Farmer was handed the loss as he went four innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits and walking eight batters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.