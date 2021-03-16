Hopkins County Central’s season came to a premature finale on Monday as the Storm fell to host Caldwell County, 62-40.
With the win, Caldwell advances to tonight’s 7th District title game against Madisonville, who defeated Dawson Springs in the opener.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Storm head coach Michael Fraliex said. “When you’ve got a team as young as ours, they need to realize that when we’re down eight or 10, they need to chip away at it and not try to get it all back at once.
“We couldn’t stop Jabrion Spikes tonight. We threw everyone on the bench at him and still couldn’t stop him. All you can do is get a charge called against him and we tried but we didn’t get the calls,” said Frailex.
Marcus Eaves led the team with 11 points and also showed his leadership and maturity off the floor when senior Wesley Morris became emotional on the bench after subbing out for the final time in his high school career. Eaves — along with the rest of his teammates — came to console him.
“Marcus is just a leader like that,” Fraliex said. “He really cares about his teammates.”
Drake Skeen had a good offensive performance for Central with eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers during Central’s rally in the second quarter.
“We’ve been playing for next year all season long,” Fraliex said. “I’m going to give them a couple weeks off, and we’ll get right into our summer program and start getting ready for next season. Big things are coming for this program.”
Caldwell (8-14) got out in front early with a 14-9 lead capped off by a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the opening quarter.
Central (4-9) couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first four minutes of the second quarter, prompting Fraliex to call a timeout with the score 24-9, Tigers.
Coming out of the timeout, Skeen and Weldon sparked an 8-0 run over the span of two minutes to cut the Caldwell lead to 24-17, but Caldwell would still have the lead at halftime, 30-20.
The wheels started to come off for Central in the third as Caldwell came out of the break with a 10-4 run in the first six minutes before eventually taking a 48-26 lead into the third quarter.
The Tigers will host the Maroons at 6 p.m. tonight in Princeton for the district championship and home court advantage in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament.
