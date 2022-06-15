Amidst on of the hottest June’s on record for western Kentucky, the Madisonville Miners had a heat wave of their own on Tuesday night to hold off a late surge from the Muhlenberg County Stallions to get a win on the road. That win moves Madisonville into second in the OVL North.
Evan Liddie hit a single in the top of the second to get things started, scoring Gavin Kriegel and Kobe Jones to take a 2-0 lead. Jacob Wright doubled on a ground ball to left in the top of the third to score Luke Mitchell from second give the Miners a 3-0 lead..
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that the Stallions got on the board courtesy of a Miners error at third base to make it 3-1. The Stallions would score again in the same inning after an error at second, making it 3-2 .
In the top of the fifth the bats for the Miners would heat up once again scoring four more runs off of a triple from Kobe Jones and a single from James Basham to make it 7-2,
Just when the Miners thought they had the game wrapped up, the Stallions came alive and scored three runs in the sixth and added another in the 7th to make it a 7-6 Miner lead.
Madisonville would hold the Stallions in the eighth and ninth inning to get the win.
The Miners are now 6-6 on the season
Justin Naylor got the win for the Miners he allowed five hits and three runs over two and a third innings, walking zero. Ty Moody and Slaide Naturman helped close the game coming out of the bullpen Naturman would get the last 3 outs.
