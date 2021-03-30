Madisonville North Hopkins gave up seven runs to Webster County in the top of the seventh as they dropped their home opener on Monday, while Hopkins County Central got off to a slow start with their baseball and softball seasons as both teams got mercy-ruled on the road in opening day action.
Baseball Webster County 11, Madisonville North Hopkins 6Madisonville had a 6-3 lead going into the sixth inning and called on Parker Mathis to close it out. However, Mathis gave up eight runs on five hits over two innings — seven of those runs coming in the top of the seventh, which gave the Trojans a comfortable lead going into the bottom of the inning.
Jonathan Cain was on the bump to start for the Maroons and had a solid outing as he went five innings, giving up three runs on one hit while picking up seven strikeouts.
Todd County Central 14, Hopkins County Central 4
Central was only able to manufacture four runs before having the game end in the sixth inning via the mercy rule. The Storm will try to bounce back in a home-and-home series against Caldwell County tonight in Princeton and at home on Thursday. First pitch for both games is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Softball McLean County 15, Hopkins County Central 3
Brinkley Armstrong only pitched one inning for the Lady Storm giving up six runs on eight hits. Keira Bryan came in relief and gave up seven runs on five hits in three innings. Central scored two runs in the fifth on a RBI triple by Aly McCord and she scored on a single by Emmaleigh Crook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.