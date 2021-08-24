The Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons are now 2-0 in 7th District play following a convincing 5-0 win over Caldwell County at home on Monday.
Despite the clean sheet, North got off to a slow start with only one goal in the first half thanks to J.J. Brown.
“We played a lot slower than we usually do,” North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “I’ll give Caldwell some credit, they defended well in the first half, but we’ve got to get off to a better start.
“I think we’re still a little hung over from the Henderson game. Beating a top 25 team like that, it’ll linger emotionally and we have a couple guys banged up, but we’ve got to be able to fight through it. Bottom line, you’re not going to play perfectly every game, but we got the win and that’s what matters.”
North had a chance to extend their lead on a penalty kick, but the Caldwell keeper made the save and the Maroons couldn’t follow up the rebound.
A few minutes later, North got another PK opportunity and Agisilaou called on Brown to take the kick — which he converted to make it a 2-0 game.
“J.J. is definitely a special player,” Agisilaou said. “After we missed the first PK, I just went with my gut and asked him to take the second one. I told him and Ivan (Juarez) — my two best offensive players — to just take it and go. We always tell our guys to be unselfish, but sometimes as an attacking player, you need to be selfish in order to score.”
Juarez took his coach’s advice and found the back of the net after Brown faked out the Caldwell keeper and passed it to him with a wide open net and the Maroons took a 3-0 lead.
Two more goals in the final two minutes by Logan Terry and Nojah Jimenez iced the match for North.
“I switched up formations throughout the game and we got those last three goals when I put four guys up top,” Agisilaou said. “They weren’t really threatening on the attack and putting four guys on the attack spread them out. Plus they got tired towards the end and we’re in better shape than they are. We have a good rotation of 18 guys we sub in to keep the team fresh.”
North will take the next few days to practice before playing Friday when they host Muhlenberg County.
“I haven’t seen Muhlenberg yet this year,” Agisilaou said. “But judging from their scores, they’re going to be a tough team — but we’ll be ready for them.”
The game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
