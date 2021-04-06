Madisonville North Hopkins’ Camryn LaGrange received some postseason recognition for basketball, while Lady Maroon softball lost two to Logan County over the weekend.
Girls Basketball
LaGrange was named the 2020-21 Midway University/KHSAA Female Student-Athlete of the Year for basketball over the weekend. Despite not being able to hit the hardwood since she’s recovering from ACL surgery, LaGrange supported her teammates both on and off the court. According to head coach Jeff Duvall, LaGrange excels in the classroom and helps her teammates with their assignments.
Softball
Logan County 11, Madisonville North Hopkins 8: Despite the Lady Maroons getting out to a 7-1 lead going into the third inning, Logan County fought back and didn’t let off the gas the rest of the way — taking game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Chloe Young went 3-for-4 with a couple of RBI’s, while Madisyn Johnson and Brenna Sherman also drove in two runs each. In the circle, Haleigh Perdue went six innings striking out five batters while giving up 11 runs, nine of them earned on 14 hits — including two home runs.
Logan County 8, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: Logan County scored all eight of their runs in the first three innings and Madisonville couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Mackenzie Stoltz pitched six innings giving up eight runs, all of them earned on 12 hits including a long ball while striking out three. Sherman drove in the only Lady Maroon run on a single to centerfield.
Boys Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins 7, Webster County 2: Madisonville won all but one of their singles matches on Thursday. Their lone loss was a close match between Aidan Brummer and Webster’s Ryan Warford. Brummer dropped the match by a score of 9-7. Nathaniel Crick and Eli Dunn picked up shutout wins 8-0, while Tony Popescu won 8-3, Braeden Bell won his match 8-2 and Tate Young took his match, 8-1.
North also suffered one loss in the doubles portion of the match, but they picked up enough wins to secure the victory over the Trojans. Crick/Young won their match 6-2, 7-6 while Kale Knight and Ethan Larkins picked up an 8-6 win.
