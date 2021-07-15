After early morning practices this week, the Hopkins County Central Storm held their Storm Showcase youth summer football camp.
“We’ve had around 31 kids this week,” Central head football coach Chris Manning said. “They’re all working hard. We’ve been able to show the Storm process that we preach everyday at practice. The kids have been able to do different drills and we’re closing camp Wednesday with a combine.”
Assisting Manning and his coaching staff were a number of his players, which provided the kids some one-on-one interaction with the guys who put the pads on for Central on Friday nights.
“We’ve been having our practices early in the mornings and a lot of our players stay after to help with the summer camp,” Manning said. “It really helps the players because they do the stuff in practice and then they turn around and teach it to the young kids that come to the camp. We’ve had some guys that have to leave right after practice to work at summer jobs, but we’ve had around 40 guys stay after practice to help out.”
The camp was held Monday through Wednesday this week. With the showcase ending, Central will be looking toward the upcoming 2021 football season. The Storm have a few 7-on-7 scrimmages lined up, including a trip down to Hopkinsville on Friday for the Best of the West tournament.
The regular season for Central will kick off on Aug. 20 at Webster County.
