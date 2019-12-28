The wheels fell off for Dawson in the third quarter as they fell to Bell County 77-42 in the first game of the Lady Gator Holiday Classic hosted by Greenwood High School in Bowling Green Friday morning.
"The third quarter has been a problem for us so far this year," Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. "I don't know what it is. Maybe we get cold during the half and it takes us a while to warm back up. We've been trying different things, but nothing's been working for us."
Dawson had the first game of the day with the opening tip at 10 a.m.
"We were off for three days," Scott said. "We practiced yesterday, but I think we weren't in game-mode today."
Bell County got off to an 8-2 run to start out the game. About halfway through the first, Dawson was able to cut the lead to 14-11, but the Lady Cats got on a 9-0 run to go into the second quarter up 23-11.
Bell County continued their strong play in the second quarter, going on a 7-5 run to make it 30-16 with five minutes until halftime. After an 11-point run by the Lady Cats, Dawson rattled off 13 points before the break to make the score 41-29 Bell County at halftime.
Brooklyn Clark was already at double digits for the game with 11 points at the half. Abby Ward and Jalynn Hooper both went into the locker room with eight points each. The Lady Panthers were perfect from the free throw line in the first half, making all eight attempts with Hooper making six of them.
See Loss/Page B2
"I'm really proud of how Jalynn played," Scott said. "I thought she did a great job defending and attacking when she needed to. She worked so hard on her free throws and put so much time into it in practice."
Both teams scored four points in the opening minutes of the third, with Bell holding onto their 14-point edge with five minutes remaining. The Lady Cats then put the game away thanks to a 24-2 run to take a commanding 60-34 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Dawson's woes continued in the fourth as they saw themselves down by 30, with Bell extending their lead to 66-36 with five minutes remaining in the game.
Clark managed to record three points in the second half, giving her a final tally of 14 points for the game. Hooper had nine points, while Ward stayed at eight for the game. Denisha Randolph and Gracie Harper made some shots in the second half as they ended their game with four points each.
The Lady Panthers will be back in action today at Bowling Green for the second round of the Lady Gator Holiday Classic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.