The Lady Maroons of Madisonville North Hopkins started out senior night with a 7th District win over Caldwell County, 76-24, behind the play of sisters Courtney and Lindsey Peyton.
The senior twins led the charge for North with Courtney scoring 17 points and Lindsey ending her night with 16 points.
North head coach Jeff Duvall decided to start all five of his seniors, and they got off to a hot start with a 6-0 run in the first 1:30 of action, forcing Caldwell to take an early timeout.
“We had five seniors so I told them that they were all going to start,” Duvall said. “Put the three girls who don’t usually start with the twins, and we got off to a 6-0 lead.”
In the middle of the opening quarter, Duvall subbed in the rest of his normal starters with Kara Franklin, Amari Lovan and Camryn LaGrange going into the game.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Maroons led 22-9.
The Lady Maroons were able to extend their lead to 50-15 by the time the buzzer sounded for halftime.
Going into the break Lindsey Peyton and Courtney Peyton combined for 28 points.
North started out the second half with a 5-0 run to get the running clock started with over five minutes remaining in the third. The Lady Maroons went into the final eight minutes of play with a 59-18 lead.
With the reserves getting some playing time in the fourth, North was able to cruise to the victory.
Senior Somaya Stafford ended her night with 10 points.
“I was just trying to push down the floor and pick up my confidence,” Stafford said. “Ended up in me scoring in the end.”
Ann Marie Hayes had four points and Hannah Livingston rounded out the senior class with two points.
“It came as a surprise to me when coach Duvall told me I was going to start,” Hayes said. “It was nice to start a game this season with the twins.”
LaGrange had seven points coming off of the bench for North.
The Lady Maroons won’t play another game until Saturday, Feb. 15, when they travel to Grayson County.
They have one more home game this year which will be on Monday, Feb. 17, against University Heights.
