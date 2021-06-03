Both the Dawson Springs baseball and softball teams’ seasons came to a close on Monday in the first round of their respective 7th District tournaments. The Panthers came up short in a hard-fought battle against Caldwell County in Madisonville, while the Lady Panthers were no-hit by Madisonville North Hopkins in Princeton.
BaseballCaldwell County 17, Dawson Springs 7: Dawson cut the Tiger lead down to 4-3 after four innings, but Caldwell’s Tate VanHooser blasted a grand slam in the top of the fifth, and the Panthers weren’t able to respond after that.
Starting pitcher Dylan Dawson went five innings giving up 12 runs — nine earned — on 10 hits while recording four strikeouts.
“Sometimes games don’t break your way and (Monday’s game) was the case,” head coach James Revell said. “I can’t say enough about my boys, they handled Caldwell just fine.”
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins 17, Dawson Springs 0 (4 innings): Dawson couldn’t generate any offense as they were no-hit by Madisonville’s Haleigh Perdue.
Trinity Randolph started in the circle for Dawson as she threw three innings in the loss.
