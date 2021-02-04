Madisonville North Hopkins returned to the hardwood after a two-week quarantine with a bang as they rolled past Livingston Central 81-40 on the road Tuesday.
Zach Tow had a double-double in the win as he led the offense with 17 points and rebounds. Kale Gaither and Ashton Gaines were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
North (4-1) dominated the Cardinals (2-9) early as they led 22-8 after the first eight minutes and went into halftime with a 44-19 advantage. The Maroons didn’t let off the gas in the third as they went into the final eight minutes with a 66-32 lead and they were able to get out with the victory.
With the win on Tuesday, North is sitting in second place in the 2nd Region standings behind undefeated Lyon County. The Maroons will be back in action tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Muhlenberg County.
