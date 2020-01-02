Tourney champs

Lady Maroons perfect in Florida, pick up crown
Madisonville North Hopkins won their second straight tournament title this season at the Marlin Holiday Classic in Panama City, Florida.
The Lady Maroons clinched the championship with a 56-41 win over New Manchester (Douglasville, Georgia) on Monday night.
The Lady Maroons also kept their undefeated season alive going into 2020 and now stand a perfect 12-0.
"It was a physical game on Monday," North head coach Jeff Duvall said. "We had two starters foul out, and we got some girls off the bench to step up. It's great that we were able to win with all the distractions down in Florida with the beach and everything."
Camryn LaGrange and Courtney Peyton were the scoring leaders for the game, recording 17 points each. Kara Franklin also scored double figures with 10 points.
"Kara did a great job," Duvall said. "She scored most of her points from offensive rebounds."
For the tournament, LaGrange scored a total of 54 points and Peyton contributed 48 points. Peyton was also solid from the free throw line, making five of seven for the game.
After Monday night's win, LaGrange and Lindsey Peyton were named to the All-Tournament Team and Courtney Peyton was named Tournament MVP.
"Those three had a great tournament," Duvall said. "You could pick any three players from our team to be honored."
North will play one more regular season tournament in the McCracken County Mustang Madness starting on Friday when they play host school McCracken County.
