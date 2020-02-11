With rain once again hitting Hopkins County Monday, the suspended game between Hopkins County Central and Caldwell County was moved to South Hopkins Middle School due to leaks reappearing in the Storm Gym roof.
When it was all said and done, Caldwell took the game 47-37.
“We’ve been struggling offensively,” Central head coach Nancy Oldham said. “We couldn’t finish this game last Tuesday, and we lost over the weekend so it’s been a struggle for us recently.”
Monday night’s game at South Hopkins gym was a throwback game to a lot of older fans who were around back when the South Hopkins Tomcats played at the gym.
Play resumed exactly where the game left off nearly a week ago with 5:13 on the clock in the first quarter, Central up 5-2 and Caldwell had the basketball. The Lady Storm were able to hold onto their lead when the first quarter finally ended with the score at 11-8.
The Lady Tigers would get in front at the start of the second as they went on an 8-2 run to go up 16-13 in the first 3:45 of action. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, the Lady Storm trailed 24-18.
Central was able to inch a little closer in the third, but they still trailed 31-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Caldwell went on a 9-4 run in the first 2:45 of play to make it 38-30, causing Oldham to call a timeout. With three minutes remaining in the game, Oldham took another timeout when Caldwell extended their lead to 43-32.
In the end, the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the 10-point victory.
Halie Hollis led the scoring for Central with nine points. Brianna Fritz recorded seven and Madison Grigg ended her night with six points. Central has a 2-4 record against the 7th District with the loss on Monday and is currently in the third seed with Dawson Springs going 0-6, while Caldwell is in the second seed with a record of 4-2 and Madisonville North Hopkins has the top seed with a 6-0 mark in district play.
“We’ll at least get another chance against Caldwell in the district tournament,” Oldham said. “We build all the way to the postseason, and we’ll get to play Caldwell one more time later this month.”
The Lady Storm back in action tonight when they host Trigg County at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.