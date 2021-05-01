Madisonville North Hopkins made a trip up to Owensboro to take on Daviess County Friday, but the bats didn’t come with them as they fell to the Lady Panthers, 6-0.
North recorded just two hits — both of them coming off the bat of Brenna Sherman.
“We didn’t hit, and we had too many errors in the field,” head coach Whitney Barber said.
“Our mental approach at the plate has been lacking, and we’ve been struggling there.”
Paige Patterson was given the start in the circle for North. She threw six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while walking nine and striking out four.
“Paige battled hard,” Barber said. “There were some walks that she shouldn’t have given up, but that’s part of the game. She did get out of a couple of jams so that shows a lot of promise.”
After Daviess scored a run in the second, they plated three more in the third to give them a 4-0 advantage.
Two more runs in the fourth and fifth along with shutting down North’s offense sealed the game for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Maroons had a scare on the injury front in the sixth inning as Amber Osborne fouled a pitch off her shin and went down in front of the plate. She eventually got up on her own and finished the ballgame.
North will have a busy week ahead as they’ll be back in Owensboro to face Catholic on Monday, followed by a two-game homestand against Christian County and Union County and they’ll finish out the week at Warren East.
“Our girls have to have confidence in their abilities,” Barber said.
“We know what they’re capable of, it just comes down to them believing in themselves and executing it.”
