This past week sports fans in our community lost an iconic figure that people who lived in this area from the 1960s through the 1990s will never forget.
Don Parson was a longtime basketball coach at Madisonville North Hopkins and he passed away this week at the age of 83.
I commend my fellow Messenger writer Robert Augsdorfer for his story earlier this week talking about Coach Parson’s achievements on the court and some of his great victories.
I wanted to take a little different spin in paying my tribute to Coach Parson as I want to tell you a little about what made him unique as a coach and why he was more than just a coach.
EDUCATORPeople often forget that high school and middle school coaches are first and foremost educators. When a person is hired as a coach generally they are hired first as a teacher and second as a coach.
Parson never forgot that he was a teacher and was one of the most beloved and unforgettable teachers for those who had him as students.
Former Hopkins County School Board member Randy Franklin did not play basketball but was a star football player for the Maroons in the late 1970s.
Franklin recently noted, “Our team started the 1978 season 0-5 which is terrible for any team. However, every Monday morning Coach Parson would talk to the football players in his classes and keep us positive and to make sure that we had our heads up even during long losing streaks”.
Fellow teacher Sharon Evans, who was an English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins with Coach Parson, had similar great stories of Parson as an educator.
Evans noted, “He was a driver’s education teacher who was fun for all male and female teachers to be around. He cared for his players and all students and was a great educator”.
Evans also, like many people who remember Parson, remembers what people refer to as “wild stories.” Apparently some of the English department one time took great joy in remembering a story of Coach Parson which to this day they refer to as the “amphibious story”.
According to Evans, in one game an opposing player would shoot left-handed and right-handed and he was very hard for Maroon players to guard. According to Evans, Coach Parson was excited the next day describing the opposing player to his fellow faculty members stating, “That guy was unstoppable. He was amphibious,” (not ambidextrous).
Evans noted, “We had a good time with Coach Parson about that and to this day our group of fellow teachers still refer to the event as the “amphibious story”.
GOLFERParson was remembered by people who knew him as a great athlete and most people remember him in his young basketball playing days at Western Kentucky University.
Like most great athletes, as they get older in life and cannot play football, basketball or baseball, they gravitate toward golf, and Coach Parson was no exception.
Parson’s longtime golf partner primarily at Lakeshore Country Club for many years was former North Hopkins basketball clock keeper Tommy Mayes.
Mayes recently recalled one of his favorite golf stories of the many he had with Parson noting, “We played one day at Lakeshore Country Club early in the morning and tried to get out there before it got hot and it was extremely foggy”.
Mayes added, “Hitting our second shot on the par three over the hill into the fog, Coach Parson hit Jerry Markham’s prize bull. The bull charged at us and we got away so at the end of the day it was funny.”
For those of us who were fortunate to play golf with Parson, we can say that he was not only a great golfer but he was as intense on the golf course as he was on the basketball court.
INNOVATOR
People remember Parson for his wins and some of his great teams, but what many casual sports fans forget was some of the unique features of his teams that made him an innovator and trendsetter.
If you played high school basketball in the late 1960s or into the 1970s, you probably faced teams that had a press which was known as the “Abel Baker Charlie” press. This name may have been given by someone else but was most associated with Parson’s teams.
As a player who played against this press, I personally always thought Coach Parson was brilliant because it allowed him to do two things that accented the strengths of his teams: 1.) He generally had more depth so he could wear the other team down by pressing. 2.) The press created more fouls, and again since he had generally more depth, it played into his teams’ strengths.
Former Maroons player Rob Porter, who played in the mid-1970s, remembered the press well noting, “Coach Parson had been to a camp I believe at Western Kentucky University where he played. He brought back the press, and I was on the first team to use it, but it became his trademark and was his attempt to speed the game up to his team’s benefit.”
Another innovating feature of Parson’s teams in his early days was his ability to travel and schedule the powerhouse Louisville schools. In the early 1970s before there was school busing, the predominantly African-American schools in western Louisville, being Shawnee, Central and Male, were dominating Kentucky high school basketball.
These teams were so good that most teams in Louisville would not play them and they had difficulty getting games. However, Parson felt like it would make his teams stronger to play them, and he would play home and away series with these teams for several years.
These teams had many future college players such as Rudy Macklin (Shawnee and LSU), Robert Miller (Central High School and University of Cincinnati), and Darrell Griffith (Male High and University of Louisville). I saw Darrell Griffith at a University of Louisville event last season and he still vividly remembers his trips to play Parson’s teams in Madisonville.
Former player Steve Cox recently reflected, “It was a great experience playing those teams in Louisville, getting to eat out and staying in the Louisville hotels for the games”.
LOYALTY
One of Parson’s greatest traits for those who knew him well was the fact he was a very loyal person as he was loyal to those who had been good to him.
One of the best examples of this was former player James Davis who came back to the North campus to be Parson’s assistant for 22 years.
When Parson retired, he was very loyal to Davis and was instrumental in getting the head coaching position for Davis.
Davis recently noted, “Coach Parson was loyal to me and I was loyal to him. He was like a father figure to me”.
Yes, Parson was a very successful basketball coach, but he was also more than just a coach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.