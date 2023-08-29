Hopkins County Central football brought home a win Friday night from Fort Campbell, knocking off the Falcons in a lopsided 60-28 victory to advance to 2-0 on the season.
That is the Storm’s best start to a season since 2016, when Central also got off to a 2-0 start.
With the high temps all week Head Coach Chris Manning said they had to move practice indoors in order to prep for Friday night.
“I am very proud of our players and coaches,” Manning said. “They took advantage of indoor practice due to the heat index and made the best out of a bad situation. Practicing in the gym is not the same as playing outdoors on a field. They worked hard and dialed into game prep and did what we asked them to do, stay focused. We played a fast, physical, well-coached team at Fort Campbell.”
The team totaled 370 rushing yards and QB Isac Earl went 6/10 with 99 yards passing and one interception.
Leading rushers Zayden Parker had two touchdowns and 160 yards rushing. Calil McNary scored one touchdown with 95 yards rushing. Logan Rodgers had three touchdowns with 48 yards rushing.
Jeremiah Groves had a fumble recovery touchdown and Gaige Brasher forced a fumble from the defensive side of the ball. Both Carter Edwards and Jaylehn Johnson had one interception each on the night.
“It was a great team win,” Co-Defensive Coordinator Albert Jackson said. “Defensively we played solid. We held them to under 20 yards rushing until late in the fourth which was a good confidence booster for us. We are really starting to click on defense and I believe that will be the backbone of our team all year, bend don’t break.”
Central will host Madisonville-North Hopkins Friday night with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The Maroons are current 1-1.
“Playing your crosstown rival is always exciting,” Jackson said. The kids deserve an electric atmosphere so I’m expecting all of Hopkins County to pack the stands and support these young men.”
“We are happy to be 2-0 but that was yesterday and we are excited to be back outside this week on the field, working and game prepping for Friday night against Central,” Manning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.