Madisonville-North girls soccer lost to Owensboro Catholic in front of a home crowd Thursday night, falling 4-2.
“We were focused for 68 minutes and let down during the last 12 minutes,” Maroons Head Coach John Tichenor said. “This is a mental thing with our team, we could be very good if we could stay mentally focused for the entire 80 minutes.”
Both goals were scored by Madison Hill. Lady Maroon goalie Kaytee Parish had eight saves on the night.
“We only start one senior and a bunch of freshman and sophomores, mental lapse happens with young players. We will be fine. Catholic was ranked 18th in the state, however, it doesn’t get any easier next week with Daviess Co and McCracken Co, both ranked teams as well. We just have to grind on. I believe in our girls.”
North will travel to Daviess County Monday night, kick off at 7p.m.
