Local team prepare for state tourney

Hopkins County archery teams were in action on Saturday for the Madisonville Rotary State Warm-up, the final chance for teams to compete before the NASP State Tournament, which will be held next Friday and Saturday in Louisville.

Madisonville-North Hopkins narrowly edged out Hopkins County Central 3,292 to 3,272 in the contest.

Central senior Lauren Groves took the top spot overall, posting a 291 with 21 tens. It was the 13th time in 15 outings this season that she’s been the top overall female archer. She has been the top high school female in 14 of those 15 tournaments.

Madisonville was led by freshman Tom Welborn who shot a 288 with 19 tens, which placed him second in the overall male rankings.

The top 10 in the boys and girls rankings were:

Boys

Tom Welborn (MNHHS)- 288, 19 tens

Parker Devine (HCCHS)- 283, 5 tens

Zeke Franklin (MNHHS)- 281, 16 tens

Trenton Campbell (MNHHS)- 278, 16 tens

Logan Cansler (HCCHS)- 275, 7 tens

Dylan Oliver (HCCHS)- 273, 9 tens

Liam Box (MNHHS)- 270, 12 tens

Jack Wagoner (MNHHS)- 269, 12 tens

Will Hicks (HCCHS)- 269, 9 tens

Evan Hoagland (MNHHS)- 269, 8 tens

Girls:

Lauren Groves (HCCHS)- 291, 21 tens

Aliah Carlisle (MNHHS)- 277, 14 tens

Shelby Peyton (MNHHS)- 277, 13 tens

Natalie Goshen (MNHHS)- 277, 10 tens

Savannah Scott (HCCHS)- 272, 11 tens

Mallory Rodgers (HCCHS)- 272, 7 tens

Kailey Roberts (MNHHS)- 270, 8 tens

Breanna McGowan (HCCHS)- 269, 6 tens

Alexa Muirhead (MNHHS)- 268, 12 tens

Haley Brown (MNHHS)- 265, 12 tens

Henderson County North Middle School pulled off an upset in the middle school bracket, defeating Browning Springs 3,284 to 3,236. James Madison Middle School was third and South Hopkins Middle School finished in fifth.

Browning Springs’ Clay England took the top middle school spot and was the top overall male archer in the event, posting a 288 with 19 tens.

The top 10 in the boys and girls rankings were:

Boys

Clay England (BSMS)- 288, 19 tens

Joshua Robinson (BSMS)- 283, 15 tens

Ben Frederick (HCNMS)- 281, 13 tens

Nicholas DiRenzo (Holy Rosary)- 279, 14 tens

Wyatt Ellenburg (HCNMS)- 278, 12 tens

Ryan Holland (HCNMS)- 272, 11 tens

Aidan Kelley (BSMS)- 272, 9 tens

Dakota Smock (JMMS)- 271, 11 tens

Remington Hicks (HCNMS)- 269, 10 tens

Daniel Lancaster (HCNMS)- 268, 8 tens

Girls

Addie Burns (JMMS)- 282, 17 tens

Mackenzie Webb (HCNMS)- 280, 17 tens

Maddie Ziegler (BSMS)- 278, 14 tens

Riley Branson (JMMS)- 278, 12 tens

Abeygail Beckner (HCNMS)- 277, 12 tens

Lynette Wade (Holy Rosary)- 276, 14 tens

Elizabeth Scott (HCNMS)- 275, 13 tens

Rylin Clayton (BSMS)- 275, 10 tens

Allison Robertson (HCNMS)- 274, 12 tens

Caiden Haire (HCNMS)- 272, 12 tens

Cairo Elementary continued to be a thorn in the side of Hanson Elementary, defeating the Hunters 2,892 to 2,754. Holy Name Elementary was third.

Ava McCord of West Hopkins, shooting as an individual, took the top overall elementary girls’ spot, shooting a 272 with seven tens.

The top 10 in the boys and girls rankings were:

Boys

Lane Johnson (Spotsville)- 270, 11 tens

Westin Blosser (Cairo)- 267, 10 tens

Hunter Barnes (Hanson)- 266, 8 tens

Boyd Dever (Jessie Stuart)- 262, 7 tens

Westyn Miles (Hanson)- 260, 6 tens

Brody Smith (West Broadway)- 258, 6 tens

Devin Payne (Holy Rosary)- 252, 6 tens

Dayton Tate (Hanson)- 250, 7 tens

Wyatt Holland (Cairo)- 247, 6 tens

Jonathan Taylor (Hanson)- 246, 8 tens

Girls

Ava McCord (West Hopkins)- 272, 7 tens

Madyson Goodson (Cairo)- 264, 11 tens

Zoe Barger (Jessie Stuart)- 260, 10 tens

Maddie Libbert (Cairo)- 256, 7 tens

Hayden Ries (Holy Name)- 249, 6 tens

Addie Libbert (Cairo)- 248, 5 tens

Greta Duncan (Jessie Stuart)- 246, 6 tens

Makinzy Scisney (Jessie Stuart)- 241, 2 tens

Abaigail Vaughn (Cairo)- 240, 2 tens

Gracie Grimes (West Broadway)- 238, 5 tens

