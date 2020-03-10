Local team prepare for state tourney
Hopkins County archery teams were in action on Saturday for the Madisonville Rotary State Warm-up, the final chance for teams to compete before the NASP State Tournament, which will be held next Friday and Saturday in Louisville.
Madisonville-North Hopkins narrowly edged out Hopkins County Central 3,292 to 3,272 in the contest.
Central senior Lauren Groves took the top spot overall, posting a 291 with 21 tens. It was the 13th time in 15 outings this season that she’s been the top overall female archer. She has been the top high school female in 14 of those 15 tournaments.
Madisonville was led by freshman Tom Welborn who shot a 288 with 19 tens, which placed him second in the overall male rankings.
The top 10 in the boys and girls rankings were:
Boys
Tom Welborn (MNHHS)- 288, 19 tens
Parker Devine (HCCHS)- 283, 5 tens
Zeke Franklin (MNHHS)- 281, 16 tens
Trenton Campbell (MNHHS)- 278, 16 tens
Logan Cansler (HCCHS)- 275, 7 tens
Dylan Oliver (HCCHS)- 273, 9 tens
Liam Box (MNHHS)- 270, 12 tens
Jack Wagoner (MNHHS)- 269, 12 tens
Will Hicks (HCCHS)- 269, 9 tens
Evan Hoagland (MNHHS)- 269, 8 tens
Girls:
Lauren Groves (HCCHS)- 291, 21 tens
Aliah Carlisle (MNHHS)- 277, 14 tens
Shelby Peyton (MNHHS)- 277, 13 tens
Natalie Goshen (MNHHS)- 277, 10 tens
Savannah Scott (HCCHS)- 272, 11 tens
Mallory Rodgers (HCCHS)- 272, 7 tens
Kailey Roberts (MNHHS)- 270, 8 tens
Breanna McGowan (HCCHS)- 269, 6 tens
Alexa Muirhead (MNHHS)- 268, 12 tens
Haley Brown (MNHHS)- 265, 12 tens
Henderson County North Middle School pulled off an upset in the middle school bracket, defeating Browning Springs 3,284 to 3,236. James Madison Middle School was third and South Hopkins Middle School finished in fifth.
Browning Springs’ Clay England took the top middle school spot and was the top overall male archer in the event, posting a 288 with 19 tens.
The top 10 in the boys and girls rankings were:
Boys
Clay England (BSMS)- 288, 19 tens
Joshua Robinson (BSMS)- 283, 15 tens
Ben Frederick (HCNMS)- 281, 13 tens
Nicholas DiRenzo (Holy Rosary)- 279, 14 tens
Wyatt Ellenburg (HCNMS)- 278, 12 tens
Ryan Holland (HCNMS)- 272, 11 tens
Aidan Kelley (BSMS)- 272, 9 tens
Dakota Smock (JMMS)- 271, 11 tens
Remington Hicks (HCNMS)- 269, 10 tens
Daniel Lancaster (HCNMS)- 268, 8 tens
Girls
Addie Burns (JMMS)- 282, 17 tens
Mackenzie Webb (HCNMS)- 280, 17 tens
Maddie Ziegler (BSMS)- 278, 14 tens
Riley Branson (JMMS)- 278, 12 tens
Abeygail Beckner (HCNMS)- 277, 12 tens
Lynette Wade (Holy Rosary)- 276, 14 tens
Elizabeth Scott (HCNMS)- 275, 13 tens
Rylin Clayton (BSMS)- 275, 10 tens
Allison Robertson (HCNMS)- 274, 12 tens
Caiden Haire (HCNMS)- 272, 12 tens
Cairo Elementary continued to be a thorn in the side of Hanson Elementary, defeating the Hunters 2,892 to 2,754. Holy Name Elementary was third.
Ava McCord of West Hopkins, shooting as an individual, took the top overall elementary girls’ spot, shooting a 272 with seven tens.
The top 10 in the boys and girls rankings were:
Boys
Lane Johnson (Spotsville)- 270, 11 tens
Westin Blosser (Cairo)- 267, 10 tens
Hunter Barnes (Hanson)- 266, 8 tens
Boyd Dever (Jessie Stuart)- 262, 7 tens
Westyn Miles (Hanson)- 260, 6 tens
Brody Smith (West Broadway)- 258, 6 tens
Devin Payne (Holy Rosary)- 252, 6 tens
Dayton Tate (Hanson)- 250, 7 tens
Wyatt Holland (Cairo)- 247, 6 tens
Jonathan Taylor (Hanson)- 246, 8 tens
Girls
Ava McCord (West Hopkins)- 272, 7 tens
Madyson Goodson (Cairo)- 264, 11 tens
Zoe Barger (Jessie Stuart)- 260, 10 tens
Maddie Libbert (Cairo)- 256, 7 tens
Hayden Ries (Holy Name)- 249, 6 tens
Addie Libbert (Cairo)- 248, 5 tens
Greta Duncan (Jessie Stuart)- 246, 6 tens
Makinzy Scisney (Jessie Stuart)- 241, 2 tens
Abaigail Vaughn (Cairo)- 240, 2 tens
Gracie Grimes (West Broadway)- 238, 5 tens
