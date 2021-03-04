Kentucky lawmakers are advancing a bill that would allow high school seniors to repeat another year and still remain eligible for athletics programs.
Senate Bill 128, introduced by Senators Max Wise, Rick Girdler and Danny Carroll, would allow public high school students enrolled in Kentucky to request to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental school year so they can retake, and supplement, coursework already completed. The bill comes after last year’s academic and athletic interruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Senate passed the bill Tuesday, sending it to the state House.
According to the measure, local boards of education would either approve or deny requests from students. The bill would allow students to still be eligible to participate in KHSAA activities while taking the supplemental school year, if the requests are approved.
For Hopkins County Central Athletic Director Kent Akin, there’s pros and cons to the measure.
“The obvious pro of this bill is that high school senior athletes get an extra year of eligibility,” said Akin. “This will be great for kids who had their seasons canceled or cut short due to the pandemic. But on the other side of that, there are a lot of underclassmen who worked really hard to fill the shoes of those seniors that are leaving and now all of the sudden they could come back for another year.”
The debate of whether or not to allow high school athletes an extra year of eligibility came shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports from the professional level all the way down to high school and youth sports last spring.
Colleges have allowed 2020 spring senior athletes to redshirt in order to play this spring, with many of those seniors attending graduate school after obtaining their bachelor’s degree in order to be on the field. With this bill, it will come down to the student’s decision to either repeat a year of high school or move on to either college or the workforce.
If the student decides to take an extra year and repeat courses, credits for that course in 2021-22 will not count towards graduation, unless the student failed the course the first time. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association age limit of 19 years old will still be enforced. According to KHSAA guidelines, students who turn 19 before August 1 are ineligible to participate in high school athletics.
“I do see some problems that could arise from an academic standpoint,” Akin said. “Both us and Madisonville North Hopkins are stretched out pretty thin with the student to teacher ratio. If there’s a lot of seniors that decide to stay for an extra year of high school, we’re going to have to hire more teachers, which our budget won’t really allow us to do, and we would have trouble housing those students within our schools.”
Another problem that potentially arises from the bill is the timing of when it’s getting passed. Around this time of the school year, many seniors — both athletes and non-athletes — have already made plans to attend college in the fall or to enter the workforce after graduation.
“I know a lot of kids who have made plans to go to college next year,” Akin said. “Now what happens when they already made plans with their roommate and they decide to go back to high school for another year?”
Local school boards have until June 30 to accept or deny all requests for fifth-year high school seniors.
