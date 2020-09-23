Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 9, Webster County 3: Kael Knight led the charge for the Maroons with four goals and Logan Rainwater picked up four assists along with a goal of his own in the Maroons’ win that puts them at 3-2-1 for the season. Noah Jimenez scored two goals with one assist and Dalton Daves also scored one goal and one assist. Ivan Mendoza found his name in the final stat sheet with two assists.
Hopkins County Central 3, Butler County 1: The Storm picked up their second win in a row to give them a .500 record of 3-3. Julio Revera-Mena, Colton Browning and Jaxon Greer provided the scoring for Central with Revera-Mena and Gavin Lear picking up assists.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, McLean County 0: The Lady Maroons were able to get back on track Monday evening as they swept the Lady Cougars in three sets to improve their record to 5-1. After North easily won the first set 25-8, McLean made it a close in the second as the Lady Maroons were able to go up 2-0 with a 25-22 win. North sealed the deal with a 25-16 win in the third set.
Cross Country
Dawson Springs competed in the Calloway County Quad Showdown over the weekend and put up some great results as Kimberly Hoover came in second for the girls and Caleb Garrett finished third for the boys. Hoover had a time of 13:14.69, four seconds off the winner from Fulton County, while Garrett clocked in at 11:02.13, 26 seconds behind the winner from Murray.
Golf
Both Dawson Springs teams hit the links on Saturday in the Muhlenberg County Invitational in Central City and the Lady Panthers’ Maddie Huddleston won the tournament as the individual medalist with a score of 87, six shots ahead of Muhlenberg’s Tanner Robards. Dawson ended up second behind Muhlenberg in the team rankings.
For the boys, three Panthers broke 100 with Addison Whalen leading the way with a 91 followed by Gage Smiley’s 92 and Carlton McCuiston’s 93. Muhlenberg’s James Soderling was medalist individually with a score of 75, +3 for the course and the Panthers ended up in 15th place on the team leaderboard with a total score of 394.
